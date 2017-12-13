Ho Ho Ho: Fans Pick Which Premier League Manager Would Make the Best Father Christmas

The busy Christmas schedule in the Premier League has reared its ugly head once again.

It's that time of year where fans start to rock up on matchday in thermal jackets and woolly socks, with a piping-hot flask of your favourite festive drink ready to keep your hands warm throughout the first-half.

For the league's star players, Christmas is a time to start giving back to their local community. From ploughing on through the snow to visit local children's hospitals or surprise their fans with an unexpected visit, there is rarely time off for the Premier League's biggest and best players.

Image by Ben Carter

However, managers seem to somehow go under the radar when club's look to get involved with their Christmas activities.

With that in mind, and with a burning desire to know which gaffer closely resembles Santa Claus the most, 90min readers were asked which current or former Premier League would make the best Father Christmas.

Image by Ben Carter

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti wiped the floor with the rest of the contestants, receiving 32% of the 80k votes.

Ancelotti was able to hold onto his recent job at Bayern Munich just long enough to enjoy their Oktoberfest celebrations. And now with a clear winter break ahead of him, there is every possibility that the Italian will actually be spending his Christmas break flying around the world with Rudolph and Co.

SEBASTIAN WIDMANN/GettyImages

Closely following Ancelotti was Sam Allardyce, Rafa Benitez and Louis van Gaal.

With Big Sam only managing a runners-up spot in the poll, the only real surprise was that the Everton boss didn't actually come first.

Although some might think Allardyce is the closest resemblance to Santa Claus in appearance, his bah-humbug attitude towards Christmas has shone through after cancelling Everton's festive party.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While Benitez and van Gaal fared well in their close resemblance with Father Christmas by receiving 17% of the vote each, the pair weren't quite able to match Allardyce or Carlo Santa-lotti (awful wordplay I know).

Last, but certainly not least on our list is the combined effort of Martin Jol and Tim Sherwood. The two former Tottenham managers received just 11% of the vote combined, with neither really being able to match their competitors.