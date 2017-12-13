How to watch Liverpool vs West Brom. 

Liverpool travel to London to take on West Brom in a midweek Premier League matchup on Wednesday.

Liverpool is looking to move past a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday in the Merseyside Derby. Everton's Wayne Rooney scored a controversial penalty in the second-half to give bring the visitors level, and Liverpool could not get the winner despite enjoying almost 80% of the possession.

Liverpool sits in fifth place with 30 points, one point behind Burnley for the fourth and final Champions League spot. A win over West Brom will see the Reds leap-frog Burnley back into fourth place.

West Brom is winless across its last 15 Premier League matches and finds itself in the relegation zone—West Brom's 13 points in 16 games is only good enough for 18th place.

See how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold