How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Brom Online: Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Liverpool vs West Brom. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 13, 2017

Liverpool travel to London to take on West Brom in a midweek Premier League matchup on Wednesday. 

Liverpool is looking to move past a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday in the Merseyside Derby. Everton's Wayne Rooney scored a controversial penalty in the second-half to give bring the visitors level, and Liverpool could not get the winner despite enjoying almost 80% of the possession. 

Liverpool sits in fifth place with 30 points, one point behind Burnley for the fourth and final Champions League spot. A win over West Brom will see the Reds leap-frog Burnley back into fourth place.

West Brom is winless across its last 15 Premier League matches and finds itself in the relegation zone—West Brom's 13 points in 16 games is only good enough for 18th place. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters