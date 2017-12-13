Napoli to Offer Sassuolo 2 Defenders in Part Exchange for Sassuolo Hit Man Domenico Berardi

Napoli are willing to resume their pursuit for Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi when the transfer window reopens in January and are even prepared to go as far as toadd some of their players in the deal in attempts to push the deal over the line.

According to Il Mattino (via Football Italia) Napoli are prepared to offer up both defenders Lorenzo Tonelli and Nikola Maksimovic as part-exchange for Berardi's services.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli's players have swatted aside concerns over the club's form in recent weeks after failing to score in three of their last five Serie A outings, but without with a small squad and fitness concerns over Lorenzo Insigne, Maurizio Sarri may be prepared to dip into the market to add reinforcements in January.





Since arriving last season from Torino, Maksimovic has struggled to escape his peripheral role at the club, which could see him be used as a makeweight in any deal for Sassuolo's all-time top scorer. The same can also be said for Tonelli who remains a much fringe figure at the club.

The inclusion of both defenders in the deal could be a much-needed answer to Sassuolo's defensive problem. Currently, Sassuolo have conceded the most goals in Serie A with 28 goals, and the potential addition for two defenders could be enough to persuade them to reluctantly letting Berardi leave.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

For Berardi, he has struggled to live up to his impressive campaign last season, having only scored once so far in 12 appearances so far this season. A new environment could be what the player needs to reinvigorate his career, especially in such a free-flowing Napoli side.





The addition of Berardi will strengthen Napoli's already impressive attacking line, as they prepare to go all out for the Scudetto trophy. With their premature exit from the Champions League the Italian side will now pool their efforts towards the title.