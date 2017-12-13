Manchester City have set an English top-flight record of 15 successive league wins, following their 4-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. Two goals from David Silva, and one from both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero saw Guardiola's side to a comfortable victory over the Swans.

The three points maintain City's 11-point lead at the top of the Premier league table, while Swansea remain bottom and two points from the safety of 17th place.

City made four changes from the side who beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday. With both Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane rested, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero made their returns to the starting lineup. Eliaquim Mangala replaced the injured Vincent Kompany, and Danilo came in at right-back for Kyle Walker.

Swansea made just the one change from Saturday's 1-0 win over West Brom, with Jordan Ayew replacing the injured Wayne Routledge.

Manchester City created the first opportunity of the half in the fifth minute. Aguero picked up the ball midway in Swansea's half and after escaping a number of challenges the Argentinian drilled a shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Image by Jack Ferguson

Just a minute later and City went close again. This time it was Fernandinho with the chance, the Brazilian released a vicious volley which Lukasz Fabianski did well to push away.

Swansea carved out their first opportunity of the game in the tenth minute when Jordan Ayew's shot from just outside the box was comfortably saved by Ederson.

Guardiola's side took a deserved lead in the 26th minute. Swansea inexplicably gave the ball away from just outside their own area to Bernardo Silva whose cross from the right found an unchallenged David Silva to tap in his third goal in as many games.

City doubled their lead seven minutes later. Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a low free-kick from the left which found the bottom right corner of Fabianski's goal with the help of a slight deflection.

The Citizens went into the break with a deserved two-goal lead. Guardiola's side looked comfortable throughout the first 45 minutes and could have been further in front it weren't for a number of fine saves from Fabianski.

Two minutes after the restart City nearly scored their third. After a one-two with Aguero set Silva away, the Spaniard could only put his shot just wide of the post.

Silva did manage to get his second goal five minutes later with another fine flowing move. After playing a one-two with Raheem Sterling, the midfielder collected the ball before clipping it over Fabianski and into the net.

Image by Jack Ferguson

Swansea nearly got a goal back in the 65th minute when Roque Mesa unleashed a right footed shot from distance which, despite taking a deflection, Ederson managed to push away.

Ederson was called into action again in the 81st minute, this time saving Mike Van Der Hoorn's headed effort. City scored their fourth and final goal of the game in the 85th minute. Aguero drove past a helpless Mawson and fired in a low driven finish across goal, leaving Fabianski with no chance.

City oozed class throughout the whole 90 minutes and the 4-0 scoreline was far from flattering. Swansea struggled to ever impose themselves on the league leaders, and the Swans might feel relieved that their goal difference didn't take an even bigger hit.