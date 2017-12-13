VIDEO: Dortmund Striker Aubameyang Puts €280k Custom-Made Lamborghini Up for Sale

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put his custom-made super car up for sale.

The Gabonese star's Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is now on the market and can be yours for just £250,000 over at Autohaus-Elegance.

Starting the week like ... 🚀 #playfree #A⚡ A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Said Lambo bears Aubameyang's logo on the bonnet and has a flashy, metallic paint finish. Needless to say, it's pretty fast too, with a top speed of 350 km/h, running 700 horsepower at 8,250 rpm harnessed by 7-speed automatic transmission.





Aubameyang is a big car fan and has owned several luxury automobiles since joining Dortmund. He has been the very proud owner of Ferraris, Aston Martins and a Porsche, and has been known to go for the most extravagant of paint jobs, with some previous cars getting foiled in gold.

The striker is now thought to be a target for Everton, who are reportedly willing to spend £60m to get him to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have struggled since selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, and view the speedy Aubameyang as the perfect replacement.