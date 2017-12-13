Would You Rather? Man Utd Fans Would Accept Man City UCL Success if it Means Regaining EPL Supremacy

'Would you rather?' A selection of several less than appetising scenarios that you have no choice but to choose the one you feel would be the least painful.

Presenting Manchester United fans with such a challenge has revealed one very intriguing thing about the mentality of the club's support - the team winning trophies trumps everything else.

So when asked 'Would you rather?', nearly half of 41,649 United fans responding to a 90min poll said they would want Manchester City to win the Champions League this season if it meant that the Premier League title makes its way back to Old Trafford for the first time since 2013.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The Premier League title has been United's bread and butter for years and fans have been starved of that success, despite triumphs in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

For 47% of the supporters who voted, even having to see City win a first Champions League title and listen to the endless crowing is a price worth paying to be back on top in England.

That scenario was favoured by more people than one in which the club wins no silverware and misses out on the top four, but brings the return of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as manager next season - 38% of those who voted opted for this version.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Most can perhaps see the short-termism in putting Ferguson back in charge. The ex-boss will celebrate his 76th birthday later this year, and even if he did come back (he won't) there would be no guarantees of success after four seasons of retirement and would only be brief respite before the club once more has to face up to the challenges of 'life after Fergie'.

The least popular of the 'Would you rather?' scenarios involved winning the Champions League, but losing David de Gea and somehow re-signing Wayne Rooney. Just 15% chose that, again suggesting that the majority view the 'bread and butter' Premier League as most important.

Losing De Gea, which now seems even more unlikely anyway given that Real Madrid are fast closing in on the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, is also fairly unthinkable.