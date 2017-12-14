Andres Iniesta Responds Brilliantly Following Ronaldo's Claims That He Is the Greatest Ever Player

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is often a class above the rest and his comments following Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth Ballon d'Or triumph further proved why the midfielder is held in such high regard across world football.

Ronaldo's fifth FIFA award drew him level with rival Lionel Messi but it was the Real Madrid star's words after being declared the 2017 winner which stole the headlines.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The 32-year-old proclaimed to France Football, via Goal: "I've never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.





"There’s no player more complete than me. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me."

Ronaldo's bold and not particularly modest statements has resulted in a number of debates and discussions surrounding who the best player in world football is, but none would have been as respectful as Iniesta.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Asked if he agreed with the Real Madrid stars evaluation of himself, Iniesta said, via Sport: "I don’t know if they were exactly his [Ronaldo's] words.

"Each person is free to their own opinions and feelings. A player at his level, with five Ballon d’Ors… obviously he is among the best.

"From there, we all have are own preferences. Mine is clear. I’d go with my teammate, with Leo, for all that he’s represented and still represents. But everyone has their own tastes.

iniesta who is world cup winner 2 time euro winner 4 time champions league winner more importantly Barcelona legend thinks ronaldo winning ballon dor was fair



But 15 year old Barcelona kids on FT will tell you Ronaldo ballon dor was undeserving — Hammad (@Ronaldoesquee) December 13, 2017

"The winners of these awards are always fair, I don’t think it’s unfair that Ronaldo has won five. "They’re voted for. After that, every has their own preferences."

What a class act Iniesta is.





If you're waiting for Ronaldo and Messi to battle it out on the field once against you do not have to wait long as Barcelona are set to make the trip to the Bernabeu on December 23rd.