Juventus' Stefano Sturaro Issues Apology to 12-Year-Old Napoli Fan After Brutal Online Comments

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has issued a public apology following his angry and unnecessary outburst to a 12-year-old Napoli fan on social media. 

The 24-year-old, who has not featured for the Serie A giants since mid-November, was heavily criticised by supporters after being goaded into an insulting response by the youngster on his Instagram page. 


"Sorry, Gomorra. Sit down or I'll embarrass you to such a degree that you'll cry for three days. Go play with your Pokemon and stop bothering me, you retard," the Italy international wrote, as translated by Football ITALIA.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"Go cry to your mother, you damn child. Actually, I am at home with your mother."

Unsurprisingly Sturaro's were not well received by the public, and following his outburst the Juve man issued a public apology to the Napoli fan and those who had taken issue with his comments. 


"Often we players are insulted via social networks", the Genoa academy graduate published via his official Instagram account

"We ought to ignore them, but at times the instinct prevails. I apologise to anyone who felt affected by this."

Sturaro has made just seven appearances so far this campaign for the Old Lady, who currently find themselves two points off leading Scudetto chasers Inter at the top of the league. 

Juventus do, however, have the chance to continue to pile the pressure on I Nerazzurri when they face Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters