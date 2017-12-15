Juventus' Stefano Sturaro Issues Apology to 12-Year-Old Napoli Fan After Brutal Online Comments

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has issued a public apology following his angry and unnecessary outburst to a 12-year-old Napoli fan on social media.

"Sorry, Gomorra. Sit down or I'll embarrass you to such a degree that you'll cry for three days. Go play with your Pokemon and stop bothering me, you retard," the Italy international wrote, as translated by Football ITALIA.

"Go cry to your mother, you damn child. Actually, I am at home with your mother."

Unsurprisingly Sturaro's were not well received by the public, and following his outburst the Juve man issued a public apology to the Napoli fan and those who had taken issue with his comments.





"Often we players are insulted via social networks", the Genoa academy graduate published via his official Instagram account.

"We ought to ignore them, but at times the instinct prevails. I apologise to anyone who felt affected by this."

Sturaro has made just seven appearances so far this campaign for the Old Lady, who currently find themselves two points off leading Scudetto chasers Inter at the top of the league.

Juventus do, however, have the chance to continue to pile the pressure on I Nerazzurri when they face Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.