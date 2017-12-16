Bologna vs Juventus Preview: Past Meeting, Key Men, Team News & More

Serie A champions Juventus currently sit third in the table, and face a tough away battle to Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday afternoon.

The Bianconieri come into this game needing a win after a goalless draw against Inter last weekend. Massimo Allegri's men have the perfect opportunity to gain ground on the league leaders, after their shock home defeat to Udinese on Saturday.

In Juve's way stand a Bologna side who sit in 11th and are a respectable 10 points above the relegation places. However, head coach Roberto Donadoni will be well aware that his side haven't beat Juventus in 15 attempts at home in all competitions.



Past Meeting

The last time the two sides met, Juventus left it late to grab victory and all three points in a 2-1 victory. It was 17-year-old Moise Kean - who became the first player born in the 21st century to score in Serie A - who made the difference.



Bologna took a surprising lead through Saphir Taïder and put on a brave display to try and stop Juventus from scoring. However, their hard work and effort wasn't enough, as Paulo Dybala finally found a way past goalkeeper Angelo Da Costa.

Both sides went looking for a winner, and it didn't look like it was going to come until young Kean scored a header in the 94th minute.

Key Men



Gonzalo Higuain will be looking to get back on the score sheet after a frustrating display in the last match against Inter.

The Argentine striker knows that this game will be a great opportunity to add to his goal tally. Higuain has nine Serie A goals to his name this season, and his goals have won Juve 10 points in the campaign.



Juventus will need to be wary of Bologna attacker Simone Verdi - who has five goals and four assists to his name this season and has been linked with big money moves away from his current club.

Verdi's play is characterised by his elegant style and his speed of movement on and off the ball. He is an unpredictable player and someone Juve will have to keep a close eye on when defending.



Team News



With captain Gianluigi Buffon still sidelined through injury, Wojciech Szczęsny looks set to retain his place in goal.

Massimo Allegri will look to make a couple of changes at the back as Giorgio Chiellini - who picked up a muscle injury against Inter - is a doubt to feature in the game on Sunday. Andrea Barzagli looks poised to be his replacement.

Miralem Pjanić was a doubt for this weekend as he picked up a knock and was substituted in the latter stages of the Inter game. However, Allegri has confirmed that he is fit to start on Sunday against Bologna.

Dybala and Higuain look set to lead the Juve attack, with Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic offering support down the flanks. Bologna look set to name an unchanged side which lost to AC Milan on the weekend.

Prediction

The chance to close the gap to a single point at the top of the table will be added incentive for Allegri's men on Sunday, so expect Juve to come racing out of the blocks.

Bologna are now pushovers however, but their home form has been mixed at best.





Bologna 0-2 Juventus