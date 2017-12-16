Man City saw off another competitor on Saturday evening and extended its winning run to a record-setting 16 games with a demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium.

The game began with Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side pressing the home side high and frequently, bringing a bitty, combative opening to the game.

The first real threat from Man City came after ten minutes when a Kevin de Bruyne free kick off the right found the head of Sergio Aguero whose stooping header breezed just wide.

As the minutes passed City began imposing themselves more and more on the game, their breakthrough came when Ilkay Gundogan ghosted into the Spurs box unmarked at a corner and thumped in his first goal of the season.

Ten minutes in and Pep Guardiola's men were starting to pile the pressure on Spurs; a Sergio Aguero low drilled effort forcing a rapid diving save from Hugo Lloris, only for Rahem Sterling to blaze the follow up over the bar.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

A few minutes followed and more chances came the home side's way, with another effort from Gundogan bringing another save from the French goalkeeper and another great ball from de Bruyne almost letting Leroy Sane in for a goal bar the German's heavy first touch.

The most notable chance of the half for Spurs came when Christian Eriksen played in Harry Kane on the edge of the City box. However, the England striker's curling effort flew inches wide of Ederson's far post.

With the half coming to a close there were penalty shouts for the home team as an Aguero shot was blocked a few yards in front of the Argentinian by the hand of Danny Rose, but the call was waved off by referee Craig Pawson.

The second half began in a much scrappier fashion, with little opportunity falling the way of either side for the first twenty minutes.

The only chance of note was another from Kane with the forward outside the box when unleashing a challenging effort for Ederson to parry wide for a corner.

But once again it was the home side who came close to doubling their lead on the 67th minute through Sane, the winger driving past Kieran Trippier and firing an awkward shot straight at Lloris with the keeper making a great reaction save.

Sterling had a chance to score from the rebound but fired over the bar once again, but to spare his blushes the 23-year-old was flagged offside.

Twenty minutes from the end and City got their deserved second when a quick break from a failed Spurs throw-in allowed de Bruyne to drive into the left side of the box and thump his shot past a despairing Lloris, doubling the hosts lead.

Five minutes on and Spurs downfall was almost all but confirmed when de Bruyne was brought down in the box by Jan Vertonghen.

But the resulting spot kick was thumped against the upright by substitute Gabriel Jesus with the Brazilian angered by his failure to finish.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The third goal came nine minutes from the end, another counter attack interchanged between de Bruyne, Gundogan and Sane, with the German sliding a ball across the face of goal for Sterling to tap home.

The home side continued to pepper the Spurs goal even with the game wrapping up and their fourth goal came from Sterling once again after Eric Dier missed the ball at the back leaving the England winger clear past Lloris to pass the ball into the open net.

The only real positive of the game for Spurs came right at the death when Eriksen shot early from outside the box, beating Ederson and granting the travelling side a consolation on a bad day at the office.