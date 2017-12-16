How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Gremio: Club World Cub Final Live Stream, TV Channel

Real Madrid will face Gremio in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday. 

By Stanley Kay
December 16, 2017

Real Madrid reached the final by beating Al Jazira 2–1 earlier this week. Gremio beat Pachuca in the other semifinal. 

Los Blancos have been in fine form recently, undefeated since a Nov. 1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Tottenham. Real Madrid is gearing up for next week's La Liga game against Barcelona in El Clasico. 

Real Madrid is aiming to win its third Club World Cup in four seasons. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

