Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Not Worried About Losing Star Players

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is not worried about losing players as he is focused on the long term project at Spurs.

ESPN have reported that the Spurs manager is trying to balance success "today" with success in the long term for the north London side. Pochettino has created a project at Spurs based on bringing young players into the first team, such as Harry Winks, Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

When asked if he was concerned about losing players the manager replied, "we're not worried. We know how our project is and who we are, and in the end we try to develop our project not only thinking about today and tomorrow, but thinking long-term.

"That is so important, because it's not only that we need to win today, tomorrow, after tomorrow. We need to win today, tomorrow and in one year and two, three, four years.

"That is the plan for Tottenham. It may be completely different than others teams, that the most important thing is to win today." The 45-year-old continued, "that is a good point for the debate when people assess us and compare with another team."

The former Southampton boss also stated that he would understand if some current players wanted to move elsewhere. These comments come in light of both Toby Alderweireld's and Danny Rose's contract negotiations stalling.

Pochettino said "That is normal. The most important thing is to talk, to design the plan for everyone and then be happy because life is about enjoying and being happy. It's not about wasting time in a bad way, because life is so short.





"It's human nature that the players always want to improve, and have different challenges and ideas. But I am not worried, because in the end it's always three parts in all the situations in football."

The Argentinian continued "the players, the club that owns the players, and if another club want some players, and in the end it's to be agreed on different things and try to make everyone happy with the decision. We're not worried."