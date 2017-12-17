Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha's Performance Leaves Spurs Fans Purring on Twitter

December 17, 2017

Wilfried Zaha caused a real stir on Twitter after his inspired performance helped Crystal Palace romp to a 3-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international scored the Eagles' second goal, as they climbed out of the relegation zone with their first away win of the season.

The flamboyant winger has played a significant role in Crystal Palace's recent revival, earning many plaudits from fans all across the country for his recent performances.

Ahead of Spurs' evening kick-off against Manchester City, Tottenham fans took to social media to praise the Ivorian, with many calling for boss Mauricio Pochettino to sign the skillful winger in January.

The 25-year old, who had a brief unsuccessful spell at Manchester United, has four goals and two assists to his name this season, but is renowned for providing Palace's main attacking threat.

His performance against the Foxes has only added to his list of admirers, with one Spurs fan even suggesting that Zaha should replace the out-of-form Dele Alli at the North London outfit.

The Eagles now find themselves out of the drop zone for the first time this season, a run that has seen Roy Hodgson's side go seven games unbeaten.

Tottenham fans meanwhile were left dreaming of what Zaha could add to their side after being blown away 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

