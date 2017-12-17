Spurs Look to Fulham Sensation Ryan Sessegnon With Danny Rose Set for £50m Switch to United

With Tottenham Hotspur resigned to the fact that left-back Danny Rose will be departing the club in January, they are looking at Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon as his potential replacement, according to The Daily Mirror.

It is expected that Rose will be calling time on his tenure in north London in January, with Manchester United reportedly keen on the England international. The deal will potentially cost United an estimated £50m.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Should Rose make the switch to Old Trafford, Spurs are said to have identified 17-year-old Sessegnon as his replacement, but negotiations could be tricky between the two London clubs, as Spurs would want Sessegnon’s twin brother Steven as part of the deal.

Ryan Sessegnon's Championship stats this season:



20 games

4 goals

2 assists

1779 minutes

41.4 passes per 90

74% pass accuracy

20 key passes

28 dribbles won

37 tackles won

17 interceptions

29 clearances

35 blocks



17 years old! pic.twitter.com/mzSyAgb3XD — E-Spurs (@e_spurs) December 12, 2017

Ryan will set back Spurs an initial £20m, but should they manage to get Steven as part of the deal, that will put an additional £10m on the bill.

Tottenham look to be in pole position for the Fulham youngsters, with Ryan being linked with an array of different Premier League sides in the past.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

Should Spurs win the face for their signatures, it is suggested that Steven - who can operate in either defence or midfield - will be allowed to stay at Craven Cottage for an additional 18 months, while they would want Ryan to link up with the first team as soon as next month.

Ryan Sessegnon burst on to the scene last season for Fulham as a 16-year-old, where he notched an impressive five goals in 23 league appearances. He has continues in similar fashion already this season, with four goals in 21 appearances.