Spurs Look to Fulham Sensation Ryan Sessegnon With Danny Rose Set for £50m Switch to United

By 90Min
December 17, 2017

With Tottenham Hotspur resigned to the fact that left-back Danny Rose will be departing the club in January, they are looking at Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon as his potential replacement, according to The Daily Mirror.

It is expected that Rose will be calling time on his tenure in north London in January, with Manchester United reportedly keen on the England international. The deal will potentially cost United an estimated £50m.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Should Rose make the switch to Old Trafford, Spurs are said to have identified 17-year-old Sessegnon as his replacement, but negotiations could be tricky between the two London clubs, as Spurs would want Sessegnon’s twin brother Steven as part of the deal.

Ryan will set back Spurs an initial £20m, but should they manage to get Steven as part of the deal, that will put an additional £10m on the bill.

Tottenham look to be in pole position for the Fulham youngsters, with Ryan being linked with an array of different Premier League sides in the past.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

Should Spurs win the face for their signatures, it is suggested that Steven - who can operate in either defence or midfield - will be allowed to stay at Craven Cottage for an additional 18 months, while they would want Ryan to link up with the first team as soon as next month.

Ryan Sessegnon burst on to the scene last season for Fulham as a 16-year-old, where he notched an impressive five goals in 23 league appearances. He has continues in similar fashion already this season, with four goals in 21 appearances. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters