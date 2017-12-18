Manchester City and Arsenal are both considering making bids to secure the services of West Brom captain Jonny Evans in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

It's reported that both Premier League big guns are reigniting their interest in the 29-year-old centre-back in the New Year to assist in achieving their respective league aspirations, when the transfer market recommences.

However, the Baggies are going all out in an attempt to secure the players future, offering a lucrative deal that would see the stalwart earn in excess of £100,000 a week at the Hawthorns.

Evans has 18 months remaining on his current contract - signed upon moving from Manchester United in 2015 - and Alan Pardew is hoping his new outfit can persuade the player to extend his stay in the Midlands.

It's thought the Northern Ireland international would be keen to explore the prospect of returning to a side with both domestic and European title aspirations though, and he could very well run down his present contract with a view to more lofty future ambitions.

Pardew has met with technical director Nick Hammond to formulate a plan of action regarding his star defender once the winter window comes around and was introduced to owner Lai Guochuan for the first time, proceeding his side's 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Prior to the game Pardew explained: "I think it is important I understand what he [Lai] wants to do with the football club, and he understands what I would like to do. Because it has to go in unison really.

"That hasn’t always happened, that my thinking is the same as the chairman or the board at a football club. Sometimes it’s not and you have got to adjust your own ambitions."