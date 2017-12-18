Atletico Madrid Agree on €20M Fee With Villarreal for Return of Rodri

Atlético Madrid will see Rodrigo Hernández move to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018 after a €20m transfer offer was accepted by Villarreal.

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who used to be part of Atlético's youth system, has stepped into Javier Calleja's first-team this season and has impressed scouts from back in his hometown of Madrid.

Rodrigo is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Barcelona star Sergio Busquets in the Spanish national team and could already be staking a claim for a place in their World Cup squad next year.

"The clause is a private amount and as such, we won't communicate it," Fernando Roig Negueroles Villarreal's CEO said when asked about Rodrigo's apparent €20m release clause, as quoted by Marca.

"If an offer is received that is good for all parties, it will be studied, as is always the case."

Rodrigo is just one of Villarreal's talented young stars that are being given a chance to impress at the Estadio de la Cerámica in recent years.

The likes of Rúben Semedo and Pablo Fornals moved to Villarreal for a combined €26m over the summer, leaving Sporting CP and Málaga CF respectively. 

Samu Castillejo, another graduate of the Málaga academy, has also been shining for the Yellow Submarine over the last two years, making over 100 appearances in Villarreal colours.

