Jamie Redknapp Claims Kevin De Bruyne Is the Best Midfielder Ever to Grace the Premier League

Former Liverpool star and now TV pundit Jamie Redknapp has labelled Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as the best passer of the ball he has ever seen in the Premier League, insisting the Belgian surpasses the likes of Paul Scholes and Dennis Bergkamp in terms of quality.

The 26-year-old found himself again playing an instrument role in yet another Citizens win on Saturday evening, as the north west giants brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur to stroll to a 4-1 victory.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the first-half, however, three second-half goals split between the Genk academy graduate and Raheem Sterling, who grabbed a late brace, were more than enough to see off an uninspiring Spurs.

But, as has become the norm, it was De Bruyne who stole the headlines following the victory, after yet another masterclass in the centre of the park, playing a hand in two of his side's four scores.

There is no doubt that former Chelsea starlet is currently enjoying the form of his life, and, apart from potentially teammate David Silva, he finds himself streets ahead of any other Premier League midfielder at this present moment.

But when comparing against the league's all-time greats, where exactly does the Belgium international sit?

Chelsea should sack Jose Mourinho again for selling Kevin De Bruyne. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) December 16, 2017

Well, according to pundit Redknapp, De Bruyne holds top spot, with the former Liverpool man claiming his distribution of the football outclasses any other, including the likes of Bergkamp, Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

"Dennis Bergkamp had a sublime weight of pass and was so unselfish", the 44-year-old wrote in the Daily Mail.

"It’s little wonder Thierry Henry says he was the best he played with. But in Kevin De Bruyne we have a midfielder whose passing is on another level. His range is the best I have seen."