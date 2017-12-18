Juventus Star Sami Khedira Meets With Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness to Discuss Coaching Role

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed rumors of a meeting taking place between himself and current Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, with the German international said to be looking for a future role at Bayern after retirement.

Hoeness stated that he met with Khedira last Wednesday, after the midfielder requested to do so. The two discussed Khedira's options after retirement, with the ex-Stuttgart man said to be looking for a possible role at Bayern in the future, as reported by ESPN.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"Sami Khedira and I met because his agent, or rather his lawyer, asked me to," Hoeness said.

"He [Khedira] wanted 30 minutes of my time to discuss what he can do at the end of his playing career, so I gave Sami Khedira this half hour."

It is good to see that in German football, a legend of the game is willing to give a current player some advice regarding post-retirement.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

If Khedira were to take up a role at Bayern, it would only benefit the Bavarian's in the long run. The 30-year old has played for the likes of Stuttgart, Real Madrid and Juventus in his illustrious career.

Along with winning league titles and the Champions League, Khedira won the 2014 World Cup with Germany. His experience as a player would undoubtedly help him if he was to go into coaching.