Aston Villa's John Terry Claims He Would Die for 'Best Manager' Jose Mourinho Amid Recent Pressure

Aston Villa stalwart John Terry has revealed that he would 'leave the pitch in a coffin' for his ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The defender, who is currently out of action with a broken metatarsal bone, joined Villa from Chelsea on a one-year deal in the summer after his contract with the Blues had expired.

City unbeatable? Not if Mourinho's 04/05 Chelsea team were still around, says John Terry 😎🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/GWVO5Oy8md — Breathe Chelsea (@BreatheChels) December 19, 2017

The former Chelsea captain played under Mourinho during both his spells as Blues' manager and was instrumental in helping him win three Premier League titles.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Terry made clear his devotion to the Special One:

“The best manager and coach I worked with was Mourinho. He was the first one to come in and revolutionise things at Chelsea," he was quoted as saying, by the Daily Star.

“His attention to detail was incredible and he changed the way I thought about football. The first session when he came in and at the end of it, the lads thought, wow that was a session," he continued.

“Mentally and psychologically, he had us from day one. We bought in to whatever he was going to deliver that day and he was the same when he came back.

“Having his presence there was enough. He had his eyes on everyone and when he speaks no one messes about or plays with a ball. You listen to him, he was the boss."

The ex-Chelsea and England captain revealed that his allegiance to his former boss knew no bounds, adding:

“I would give everything for him. I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him and every player felt the same.”