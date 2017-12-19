Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson Reveals What He Said to Former Teammates Following Swansea Victory

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has revealed why he refused to celebrate against former club Swansea during their Premier League clash on Monday night, and has also opened up on what he said to his former teammates after the final whistle had blown.

A stunner from Sigurdsson, sandwiched by two penalties gave the Toffees a 3-1 victory over the struggling Swans, ensuring that the South Wales outfit would sit in the bottom three of the Premier League on Christmas Day (for a second tear running).

And now, the former Swansea favourite - who moved to Merseyside over the summer - has admitted that his love for the club is the reason why he didn't celebrate his fine strike from outside the box:

“Over the last few weeks we have been picking up a few results, and so it was nice for us to keep that going here, although it was not easy,” Sigurdsson said, according to Wales Online.

“(Not celebrating) the goal was out of respect for the fans.

“Even though they gave me a bit of stick, I was never going to celebrate if I scored.

“I spent a lot of time with Swansea City and it will always be a club that means a lot to me, and it still does.

“So it was out of respect for them as a club.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Gylfi Sigurdsson, they don't sing your name" was a chant heard from the away support throughout the match; and while the Jack Army made their anger at the 'Iceman' clear, the player himself holds nothing but hope that the club escapes relegation trouble:

“It is sad to see them where they are, I think it is a pretty similar situation to the one last season,” said Sigurdsson.

“They have good players there and I said to the lads it is just about getting a result or two and having the confidence coming back.

“I am sure (they can get out of trouble), I have no doubt.

“We were 18th a few weeks ago, but a few results and everything changes.”