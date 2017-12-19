Kaka Receives the Ultimate Compliment in Tweet From Fellow Brazilian Legend

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

There has been an outpouring of good feeling towards ex-Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Kaka following the Brazilian's announcement of his retirement.

But the praise from all-time great Pele will probably mean more to him than most others.

Kaka was one of the most influential midfielders around at his best, his passing range and abilities as a playmaker helping AC Milan win the Champions League in the 2006-2007 season. 

He won a Ballon d'Or in the same year, but after a €67m move to Real Madrid in 2009 his career unfortunately stalled, and he never got back to his best. On Sunday he announced his retirement via his Twitter account at the age of 35.

Legends of the game lined up to praise Kaka, but he will probably be most proud of the tweet sent by fellow countryman Pele on Monday evening.

The former striker has god-like status in Brazil, having won three World Cups with the national side, and had high praise for Kaka, saying: "Kaka, I will miss seeing you with the ball at your feet- you were a magician. Good luck for the next step of your journey, my friend."

If only we could have seen those two in the same team...

