West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini will serve a two-game suspension with immediate effect after his appeal against a retrospective diving charge was rejected.

Lanzini was deemed guilty of successfully deceiving a match official with the use of simulation in order to win a penalty in the 18th minute of West Ham's win over Stoke on Saturday.

A statement from the FA explains that an Independent Regulatory Commission 'found the charge proven' at a hearing on Tuesday after the player had denied any wrongdoing.

It means Lanzini will now miss the Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal, followed by the Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday. He will then be back available for selection in time for the Boxing Day meeting with Bournemouth.

With the Hammers going on to win 3-0, Stoke boss Mark Hughes was incensed over the decision to award a penalty to Lanzini and accused the player of diving straight after the game.

"I've seen it again. The guy's dived. He's drawn the challenge. He's a clever player. It was clearly a dive and the ref's seen something that no-one else saw. All in all, it was a poor sequence of events for him and for us," Hughes told BBC Sport.

Hammers boss David Moyes admitted it was a soft penalty, but defended his player against accusations of a deliberate attempt to cheat.

"The defender gave the referee a decision to make. Manuel Lanzini ran about 70 yards so I think he went over with fatigue rather than a dive. I'd be disappointed to give away a penalty like that but sometimes that's the way it goes," Moyes commented.