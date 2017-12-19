PHOTOS: Man Utd Stars Give Back Before Christmas by Visiting Local Children's Hospitals

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Manchester United took time out of their schedule this week in the run-up to Christmas to visit various local hospitals and hand out presents to the young patients.

The squad split up to visit the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, which is the largest of its kind anywhere in the country, Francis House Children's Hospice in Didsbury, south Manchester, and The Christie's Palatine Treatment Centre in Withington, also south Manchester.

At the Children's Hospital, Zlatan Ibrahimovic told ManUtd.com, "It's a great cause, we see children who may not be in the best condition but we can come and bring them a little happiness and positive vibes."

Pogba was happy to try and give something back: "To see kids smile today made me realize how strong they are and how lucky we are! God bless us all."

The veteran Swede was joined there by Paul Pogba, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and others, while Romelu Lukaku was at The Christie with Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, giving gifts and playing games.

Emerging talent Scott McTominay, wrote: "Precious time spent with some strong young children today. So humbling and I hope we made some families happy."

Lukaku commented: "I think it's important to give the patients a boost when they are down. If we can bring them some positive energy and a bit of help as well it's good for them and can help them keep going with their treatments."

Valencia captioned his Instagram post: "Days when you realize that football is more than the 3 points. Nice visit to the hospital with my mates."

Club captain Michael Carrick and England pair Phil Jones and Chris Smalling visited Francis House. It was a gesture that will no doubt go a long way for all the patients the squad visited.

United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Bristol City in the Carabao Cup quarter finals. The Premier League then returns at the weekend when the team meet Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

