PHOTOS: Roma Legend Francesco Totti Puts on Christmas Dinner With Some Huge Names in Attendance

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Former Roma star Francesco Totti played the game long enough and well enough to earn legendary status - not just at his old club, but in football as a whole.

The Italian brought to an end his 25-year playing career with the club earlier this year and is now enjoying life after the game.

During his career he faced many top players. Players who respect him enough to attend a recent Christmas dinner he put on, as documented on his Twitter.

With the caption 'A cena con un po' di amici!', translating to 'dinner with friends!' Totti uploaded snaps with stars such as former Galacticos Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo and Ronaldo and ex-Barcelona defender Carles Puyol.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 41-year-old faced them all during his career, and no doubt had plenty of things to reminisce over with the fellow legends of the game.

The group were in Riyadh Saudi Arabia on Monday, as reported by Arab News, to honour the country's national team, who have made it to next year's World Cup in Russia - they share a group with the hosts, Egypt and Uruguay, and will feature in the first game of the tournament.

