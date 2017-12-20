Diafra Sakho to Quit West Ham in January as Frustrations Grow Over Appearance Bonuses

Diafra Sakho looks set to leave the London Stadium next month after having an argument over his playing time with West Ham this season.

After seeing a summer move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais collapse on deadline day, Sakho reached an agreement with West Ham over bonuses he would receive this season. The Senegalese striker is set to pocket £50k every time he starts in the Premier League.

However, each of Sakho's 14 appearances this season have come off the bench, averaging just over 20 minutes each time he represents the Hammers in the Premier League. As the bonus for a substitute appearance is a mere £25k, Sakho is now wanting to ply his trade elsewhere, according to the Evening Standard.

The 27-year-old looked set to start for West Ham in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match with Arsenal on Tuesday.

However, with the appearance money not including cup competitions, Sakho threatened to boycott the match completely.

Sakho was eventually convinced to travel to the Emirates, coming on as a late second-half substitute in West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game to book Arsenal's place in the next round of the Carabao Cup and Sakho, who will be eyeing a place in David Moyes' first-team against Newcastle on Saturday, had to settle with a 25-minute cameo at the end of the match.