Hoffenheim Put £22m Pricetag on Nadiem Amiri Following Premier League Interest

German club 1899 Hoffenheim appear to have conceded defeat in their attempt to keep 21-year-old playmaker Nadiem Amiri but it seems they will only sell at the right price.

According to Calciomercato, interested parties may have to pay up to £22m to prise the German attacking midfielder away from the club. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are apparently among those showing an interest.

A trio of top Premier League clubs are after Hoffenheim's Nadiem Amiri. Who will land the coveted midfielder? https://t.co/7OWdKv1Dyh pic.twitter.com/tddnMDYdi7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2017

Amiri is certainly a bright prospect, and has contributed two goals and two assists in 12 Bundesliga games this season, helping Hoffenheim climb to seventh place in the league.

He has also shone for Germany U21s and was part of the squad that won the U21 European Championhsips this year, coming on as a sub as Germany beat Spain in the final.

Arsenal seem like the most appropriate fit for the youngster. With Jack Wilshere rumoured to be moving on, there is room for competition in the Arsenal midfield and it is well-documented how much Arsene Wenger likes to bring through young foreign talent.

Whether Amiri would be able to break into the first team straight away is another question and

it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a loan move for the rest of the season. before he is integrated into the squad.

🕵🏻‍♂️🇩🇪 Manchester United have joined Arsenal & Tottenham in chase for Hoffenheim & Germany u21 international Nadiem Amiri (21).



Will be a great addition to the premier league, top talent! ✨ pic.twitter.com/UJKNnTFnd3 — Footy Scouted (@FootyScouted) December 13, 2017

Amiri certainly has an interesting history. His parents were refugees who fled war-torn Afghanistan in the 1980s and Amiri now works for refugee projects with people who have been through a similar experience as his parents.

Speaking to bundesliga.com, he said: "I have talked to some of them about their escape, and what they said was unbelievable. These people have my greatest respect. The incredible thing is how little things can make them happy. They were delighted just to be given a Hoffenheim t-shirt."

There is no doubt that this is a young talent who deserves a crack at success, perhaps soon in the Premier League.