John Terry Backs Chelsea Legend Teammate Frank Lampard as Best English Midfielder

The tireless argument about who is England's greatest midfielder has been ongoing for many years. Whether its Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard, the debate will continue to permeate discussions in years to come.

However, during his special feature on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, John Terry offered his support for his former teammate Lampard for the candidacy of England's greatest midfielder.

Back in 2013, Sky Sports' pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville engaged in the very same debate, where both ended up siding with the the player that they played with at club level. Carragher chose Gerrard, and Neville inevitably chose his former Manchester United Scholes.

Lampard's name was overlooked back then, but Terry has come to the defence of the Chelsea legend now, though he reserved special praise for Paul Scholes.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Terry said (via Give Me Sport): "I'm going to say Lamps, aren't I? But I do think naturally Scholes was unbelievable. He did things I've not seen many players do. He was incredible.”

Terry's sentiments for Scholes was also shared by Real Madrid's Toni Kroos. Partaking in a Q&A on his personal Twitter account, the German chose Scholes as his number one English midfielder earlier this month.

One thing that all three midfielders had in common was that they all enjoyed illustrious playing careers, that culminated into an impressive trophy haul.

Terry played with Lampard for many years at Chelsea where they both became legends at the club. Together, they won three Premier League titles, and the Champions League in 2012.

On a global scale, football debates are currently fuelled by Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi discussions, which descended from Pele vs. Maradona. Within England it has always been the debate of Gerrard vs. Lampard vs. Scholes, which continues to live on.