Liverpool to Consider Bid For £90m-Rated Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar in January

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Reports indicate that Liverpool will make a bid for Monaco attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar in January.

The Frenchman, who remains a target for Arsenal after the north London side tried buying him in the summer, has more clubs looking into his availability as the January window looms, with Chelsea also believed to be monitoring the situation.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

According to the Independent, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the player, and figures at the club believe that he wants to move to Anfield, despite nearly signing for Arsenal some months ago. 

The deal fell through late in the window, partly because Lemar wanted to play Champions League football this season, something the Gunners could not offer after finishing outside of the Premier League's top four at the end of the last campaign. 

Lemar, though, recently dropped a like on an Instagram post linking him to the north London outfit.

The Reds are said to be bracing themselves for the loss of Brazilian attacker Philippe Coutinho and have decided to chase Lemar, yet their interest goes deeper that that as they view the France international as someone who could provide variety in attack, as well as help form what could be the fastest offensive lineup in the world.

Other reports claim that Liverpool have finally reached an agreement for the £133m transfer of Coutinho to Barcelona in January. So it could be a really intriguing winter window if it's anything like the news outlets project.

