Not Like in My Day! Brazil Legend Rivaldo Claims Messi & Ronaldo Have Got it Easy Today

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Former Barcelona midfielder Rivaldo has sensationally claimed that he would've been able to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, had they played during his time as a footballer.

Earlier this month saw Ronaldo pick up his fifth Ballon d'Or trophy, equalling Messi's record, and continuing the domination over the footballing world that the two players have created during the last decade.

And now, as everyone looks on to this weekend's Clasico encounter between the Barcelona and Real Madrid, the pair dominate the headlines. But former Brazil legend Rivaldo seems to think that the two have it easy playing in this generation of footballers:

"If Ronaldo won is because he deserved it," Rivaldo told Betfair (via Goal) when discussing the latest Ballon d'Or result. "In my time there were more players than today challenging for being the best in the world.

"I remember Figo, Del Piero or Totti, now you always hear about the same players and I am pretty sure I could challenge with Messi and Ronaldo because football was harder in my times.

"I am not here for controversy, I'll just say that both are very good players. However, in my time you could find more quality players than today, in which you only hear about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar."

FBL-ENG-STAR SIXES-BRA-ITA

With that said, the 45-year-old still recognises the incredible ability of both players leading up to Saturday's encounter at the Bernabeu:

"I would like to play with Messi, it would be amazing. He is the best of the world, the one who makes more differences," Rivaldo said.

"Ronaldo? He is the most dangerous player at Real.

"It is hard to stop him, like Messi, because both score a lot of goals and you never know what is going to be the next thing they will invent for scoring."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters