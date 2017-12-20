PSG Sporting Director Claims Club Has No Interest in Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has been heavily linked with a move from Atletico Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain.

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Antero Henrique, has insisted that the club 'don't need' to sign a goalkeeper amid rumors of a potential move for Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp are PSG's first and second choice goalkeepers respectively, while 21-year-old Remy Descamps and 19-year-old Sébastien Cibois wait in the wings for their opportunity in the Parisians' first-team.

"No, it is not true [that we are interested in Oblak]," Henrique told Le Parisien (via Marca).   

"Moreover, no goalkeeper can state that PSG have contacted him, as we don't need one.

"We have Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp and our third goalkeeper, Remy Descamps, who will head on loan in January and will be replaced by Sebastien Cibois."

Oblak has been outstanding since moving to Atlético Madrid, often being lauded as one of the best goalkeepers in European football. 

After moving to Benfica in 2010, the Slovenian spent time on loan at SC Beira-Mar, SC Olhanense, União de Leiria and Rio Ave before completing his £14m move to the Spanish capital in 2014.

Oblak has gone on to make 135 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, keeping an outstanding record of 77 clean sheets during that time. 

Now being compared with the likes of David de Gea and Manuel Neuer, Oblak could be seeking a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano to kick-start his career elsewhere in Europe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters