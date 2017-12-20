Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Antero Henrique, has insisted that the club 'don't need' to sign a goalkeeper amid rumors of a potential move for Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp are PSG's first and second choice goalkeepers respectively, while 21-year-old Remy Descamps and 19-year-old Sébastien Cibois wait in the wings for their opportunity in the Parisians' first-team.

"No, it is not true [that we are interested in Oblak]," Henrique told Le Parisien (via Marca).

"Moreover, no goalkeeper can state that PSG have contacted him, as we don't need one.

"We have Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp and our third goalkeeper, Remy Descamps, who will head on loan in January and will be replaced by Sebastien Cibois."

Oblak has been outstanding since moving to Atlético Madrid, often being lauded as one of the best goalkeepers in European football.

After moving to Benfica in 2010, the Slovenian spent time on loan at SC Beira-Mar, SC Olhanense, União de Leiria and Rio Ave before completing his £14m move to the Spanish capital in 2014.

Oblak has gone on to make 135 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, keeping an outstanding record of 77 clean sheets during that time.

Now being compared with the likes of David de Gea and Manuel Neuer, Oblak could be seeking a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano to kick-start his career elsewhere in Europe.