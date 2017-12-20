Swansea City Fires Manager Paul Clement

Swansea City have parted company with manager Paul Clement, just two weeks shy of his one-year anniversary in charge of the club.

The Welsh side sit rock bottom of the Premier League after a run of just one win and a draw in their last 10 games, having scored just 10 goals all season after selling Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente in the summer.

Clement's assistants Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi have also left the club.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said in the club's statement: "To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club. We had three different manager [sic] last season and as a result we all wanted to give Paul as much time as possible to turn things around.

“But we felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League. Paul has been at the club for 12 months and what he achieved in the second half of last season to keep us in the top flight was a tremendous feat.

"For that, and his effort and commitment this season, it goes without saying that the club thanks him for his work, together with Nigel (Gibbs) and Karl (Halabi). I have had an excellent working relationship with Paul and we are all, including the owners, surprised and disappointed it hasn’t worked out this season. We wish Paul every success in his career going forward.’’