Tony Pulis Could Be Set for Sensational Return to Premier League Football After Christmas

Recently fired West Brom manager Tony Pulis could be in line for a swift return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, with Mark Hughes' job at Stoke City under severe scrutiny following a poor run of form.

The Potters currently sit one point away from the relegation zone, having lost five of their last six matches in the Premier League, and it is well believed that time is definitely running out for the Welshman at the bet365 Stadium.

According to the Sun, this puts Pulis in contention to turn up for his third stint in charge of the side, and the recently relieved Baggies boss is reported to be keen on the idea - desperate to return to the Premier League soon.

However, he has also reportedly stated that he would like to spend Christmas at home with his family before committing to anything job-wise - which may just give his fellow countryman Hughes a little more time to turn things around.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Stoke have three more games to get through before the turn of the year. Saturday's home fixture against West Brom has turned into a critical six pointer, with both sides enduring horrific form and only one point away from each other in the table.

This is then followed by two potentially tricky fixtures, both away, to Huddersfield and then Chelsea. Whoever is to be in charge of the club by the turn of the new year, they will be desperate to take advantage of the January transfer window in order to strengthen in a bid to survive against relegation.