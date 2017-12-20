VIDEO: Awful Rivaldo Penalty Sends Legends into Hysterics at Celebration Event

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo was unable to cover himself in glory after attempting to showcase his penalty taking skills at an event that celebrated Saudi Arabia's 2018 World Cup qualification.

After seeing Luís Figo fail to hit the back of the net, Roberto Carlos was quick to duck out of the spotlight and offered his spot kick to former international teammate Rivaldo.

"I would like to play with Messi, he is the best of the world, the one who makes more differences. Ronaldo? He is the most dangerous player at Real. It is hard to stop him... I am pretty sure I could challenge with both because football was harder in my times.”



- Rivaldo pic.twitter.com/mSszh95F3J — Footy Throwbacks (@FootyThrowbacks) December 19, 2017

The ex-Barcelona star stepped up and blazed his effort well wide of the goal. In what we can only guess was his attempt to find the top corner of the goal, Rivaldo smashed the ball into a group of people standing off set and sent Carlos, along with Italian legend Paolo Maldini, into hysterics.

The likes of Francesco Totti, Carles Puyol , Ryan Giggs and Gennaro Gattuso also attended the event, with each legend failing to hit the back of the net from the penalty spot.

During his playing career, Rivaldo won the World Cup with Brazil and the Ballon d'Or during his time at Barcelona. The midfielder made over 200 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 120 goals.

Rivaldo also had spells at Deportivo La Coruña and AC Milan before finally hanging up his boots in 2015, having last played for Brazilian side Mogi Mirim Esporte Clube.