Mario Balotelli Admits He Could Leave Nice in January Transfer Window

Mario Balotelli admits uncertainty regarding his future with OGC Nice.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Mario Balotelli has dropped the bombshell that he could leave Nice in January, despite everything seemingly going swimmingly for the Italian.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool hitman has banged in 10 goals in Ligue 1 already and four in the Europa League, and appears to be settled at the French outfit after a turbulent time in the Premier League.

But the enigmatic star failed to provide assurances that he will still be a Nice player come the end of January, with Serie A title challengers Napoli rumored to be interested in signing him.

He said, as reported by Sky Sports Italia: "The past is behind us, but in football you can always write new chapters. My mistake was to live my adolescence like any other adolescent would, but that was not allowed. I don’t think I did anything particularly crazy.

"I called Mino Raiola [his agent] and asked: 'What am I doing in January?’ He said he didn’t know. I want to remain, so we’ll see. Admittedly, I would like to get back to having a strong squad behind me. I want to play in the Champions League and win something.

"I am certainly not thinking about the end of my career yet. I am 27 years old, so I can play another six or seven years at the top level. I know that in football I must continue working hard. I think I’m on the right track to do well and we’ll see where I end up."

Napoli are supposedly interested in signing Balotelli with Arek Milik's injury troubles in mind, and Nice are at risk of being unable to pay his wages if they do not qualify for Europe next season.

