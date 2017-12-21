Barcelona could be handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday's 'El Clasico' showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially set to miss the clash through injury.

Marca has reported that the Real Madrid superstar is currently training away from the rest of Zinedine Zidane's first-team squad in the capital amid fears he has picked up a slight knock.

Ronaldo's absence from the starting lineup would be a huge fillip for Barcelona as they look to extend their lead over their La Liga rivals to a seemingly insurmountable 14 point gap by the time the winter break rolls around at the end of this week.

The 32-year-old forward played the full 90 minutes of Real's successful Club World Cup triumph over Gremio on 16th December, and would naturally want to face La Blaugrana if given the chance to do so.

However, with the Portugal captain training on his own at Los Blancos' training headquarters, his inclusion in Zidane's match day squad for the contest against Barcelona is touch and go at present.

Ronaldo has netted 17 goals in 28 matches against the Catalan giants for Real - including four in his last four outings against them - and his loss to Zidane's team would be a massive blow for the Frenchman heading into the bruising encounter.

Real have won three and only lost one of the past five meeting with their bitter rivals and will be desperate for Ronaldo to pass any late fitness test to be selected to face Ernesto Valverde's men.

If he is unable to feature, Ronaldo will have to wait until after the New Year before he can start for Real again - their next match coming against CD Numancia on 4th January in the Copa del Rey.