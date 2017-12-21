Report: Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo an Injury Question for El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Saturday's El Clasico could be in question.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Barcelona could be handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday's 'El Clasico' showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially set to miss the clash through injury.

Marca has reported that the Real Madrid superstar is currently training away from the rest of Zinedine Zidane's first-team squad in the capital amid fears he has picked up a slight knock.

Ronaldo's absence from the starting lineup would be a huge fillip for Barcelona as they look to extend their lead over their La Liga rivals to a seemingly insurmountable 14 point gap by the time the winter break rolls around at the end of this week.

The 32-year-old forward played the full 90 minutes of Real's successful Club World Cup triumph over Gremio on 16th December, and would naturally want to face La Blaugrana if given the chance to do so.

However, with the Portugal captain training on his own at Los Blancos' training headquarters, his inclusion in Zidane's match day squad for the contest against Barcelona is touch and go at present.

Ronaldo has netted 17 goals in 28 matches against the Catalan giants for Real - including four in his last four outings against them - and his loss to Zidane's team would be a massive blow for the Frenchman heading into the bruising encounter.

Real have won three and only lost one of the past five meeting with their bitter rivals and will be desperate for Ronaldo to pass any late fitness test to be selected to face Ernesto Valverde's men.

If he is unable to feature, Ronaldo will have to wait until after the New Year before he can start for Real again - their next match coming against CD Numancia on 4th January in the Copa del Rey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters