Tottenham are keeping tabs on 21-year-old Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, according to the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper are reporting that Cornet has a modest £7m buy-out clause in his Lyon contract, which Spurs may be quick to take advantage of in the January transfer window. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also said to be watching the young player.

Cornet signed for Lyon from Ligue 2 club Metz in 2015 at the young age of 18. Now 21, Cornet has already racked up over 100 appearances for Lyon in all competitions. This season, the starlet has four goals and four assists for the club, where his impressive appearances have attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

As a youth international, Cornet represented France at every level from U16 to U21. But instead of going onto to make his full debut for the French national team, Corner decided to declare his allegiance to Ivory Coast, the country where he was born.

While certainly a bargain for Spurs at just £7m, you wonder where young Cornet would fit in an already talented Tottenham first team. Perhaps Spurs could decide to buy-out Cornet's contract but then immediately ship him out on loan.

But the 21-year-old Cornet may fit in well with Spurs' current crop of young stars; Cornet could well add a pacey alternative on the wings for Tottenham and at just £7m, Tottenham will not find a promising young star in Europe available for much cheaper.