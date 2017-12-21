Yuto Nagatomo Reveals Which Inter Star Is the Joker in the Club's Dressing Room

Yuto Nagatomo has opened up about who he considers to be the funniest Inter Milan teammate he has under Luciano Spalletti.

The left-back was quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport about his five-year spell at San Siro so far, and explained why he thought that goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was the guy who brought the laughs into the changing room.

It isn't all fun and games between the pair when they bunk in a room together for away matches, however, as Yagatomo joked that his Nerazzurri teammate always wanted to go to bed early instead of watch matches live on TV!

He said: "I feel a great responsibility in wearing the Inter shirt, to be part of this club is a great honor.

"Compared to Japan, everything is more passionate and Inter fans are the best. They always help us.

"Today Handanovic is the funniest. Samir is very serious during the games because he is focused, but then he laughs (later on). We are in the room together, the problem is that he already sleeps at 8 pm, while I want watch the games!"

Yagamoto joined Inter from Cesena for around £4m in July 2011, and has gone on to appear 208 times for the Milan-based club.

Inter currently lie top of the pile in the Serie A table ahead of the winter break on the continent and, should they lift the title this term, it'll be their first since Yagatomo made his move.

The Japan international went on to add which previous Inter stars - and trophy winners - he idolised when he first entered the dressing room due to the number of medals they'd won before his arrival.



He said: "My idols are (Javier) Zanetti and Maicon, while (Marco) Materazzi was and is a great friend. I also had a lot of ties with (Antonio) Cassano and (Wesley). Sneijder too."

