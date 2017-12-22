FanView: Everton Ace Schneiderlin Shouldn't be 'Shocked' Over Fan Reaction to Training 'Bust Up'

He considered himself to be "surprised" by the nature of Evertonians' negative reaction to his alleged training ground walk-out back in November.

And, yet, Morgan Schneiderlin shouldn't be as shocked as he has claimed in Friday's media.

The France international is said to have taken up an offer from first-team coaching staff David Unsworth and Duncan Ferguson to leave USM Finch Farm - alongside Kevin Mirallas - after the pair were suggested to have not been giving 100% during one particular training session.

"For myself I was surprised but there will always be some people who are going to believe what they read in the press," Schneiderlin told the Liverpool Echo.

The midfielder should know better than that when it comes to the passionate nature of Everton's supporters.

Toffees fans are some of the most ardent football supporters around and demand that every player who dons the Royal Blue jersey give nothing but 100% commitment, passion and fight to the cause once they cross the white line on match days.

I suggest he watches his contributions and if he can't see his lack of effort or his lack of forward play, his poor attitude then I will gladly sit with him and point it out to him.

It is even more imperative - and a basic staple - that Everton stars do that especially in times of bad form, individual or team wise, or the jeers and insults will descend from the Goodison terraces to show their players how they truly feel.

Schneiderlin will celebrate his one-year anniversary at Everton next month, and he must surely have an idea of just how passionate the club's fanbase is by now.

It seems baffling, then, that the France international should claim that he be given the benefit of the doubt over his apparent training ground bust up and expect Evertonians to just shrug their shoulders and let him get on with things.

True, football fans these days are too quick to jump on tabloid rumours of anything negative about their club and decry it as gospel.

In turn, those very same supporters mock and downplay most positive things that emenate out of their team's dressing room, social media channels and the like.

Schneiderlin, however, has form for bad behaviour. He downed tools whilst at Southampton as he dug his heels in over an eventual switch to Manchester United and even suggested that he would snub his homeland in favour of playing England back in 2013.

The ex-Strasbourg starlet has the talent and quality to succeed at Everton and, providing he keeps his head down and lets his football do the talking, Evertonians will eventually forget his recent misdemeanour.

Fail to recapture the scintillating form that he displayed following his £20m transfer last January though, and Schneiderlin will continue to have his fair share of detractors regardless of his sound bites.

