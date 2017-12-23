Jamie Carragher Shifts Blame From Mignolet to Klopp for Liverpool Goalkeeper's Arsenal Howler

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has blamed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's mistake in Friday night's 3-3 draw with Arsenal, claiming the manager has had more than enough time to figure out that the Belgian stopper isn't good enough.





Mignolet's weak attempt at a save saw Granit Xhaka equalise for Arsenal just moments after the Gunners had halve Liverpool's 2-0 lead. With Arsenal going on to score a third only seconds later, a save at that moment could have changed the course of the game.

Mignolet has been criticised for a number of years, but has retaken his place as number one after Loris Karius struggled to cope in his debut season in 2016/17.

And Carragher thinks Klopp has plenty to answer for that Liverpool don't have a better option.

"The question should be at the manager. He keeps picking him, he doesn't buy anyone. He bought Karius and that hasn't quite worked out," the retired defender is quoted as saying by the Daily Express when commenting on the game.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"He's not good enough so why in the summer did Liverpool not go and get a goalkeeper. It's imperative Liverpool sign a goalkeeper," he added.

“Mignolet is not early into his Liverpool career, we're talking four or five years and it's a long time. I don't think the question should be with the goalkeeper because we don't think he's good enough. It's now a question of the manager and why he hasn't addressed that."

Talking about the critical howler, Klopp himself conceded, "In 99.9% of these situations Mignolet saves these balls - but not tonight."