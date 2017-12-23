How to watch Leicester City vs. Manchester United. 

Leicester City will host Manchester United in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Both teams lost in the Carabao Cup earlier this week—Leicester to Manchester City, United to Bristol City. Manchester United enters this weekend in second place in the Premier League with 41 points, 11 behind leader Manchester City. Leicester City is in eighth with 26 points.

In Premier League play, Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 win over West Brom, while Leicester last lost 3–0 to Crystal Palace.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.