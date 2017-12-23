Man City Stars Celebrated Wildly as Rivals Man Utd Were Eliminated From League Cup at Bristol City

Manchester City's players and staff are said to have revelled in Manchester United's League Cup defeat at the hands of Bristol City on Wednesday, as they celebrated the Red Devils relinquishing a shot at silverware during their Christmas party.

Pep Guardiola's playing roster and over 500 members of staff came together at the city centre bar Menagerie to welcome in the festive season, but the occasion did not stop them from keeping a close eye on how their arch rivals were travelling at Ashton Gate.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, huge cheers from the City congregation were heard after Korey Smith scored a dramatic goal in stoppage time to secure Bristol City's place in the semi-finals, and saw United eliminated from the competition.

As the news spread throughout the venue members of City's players and staff were said to have mocked their rivals elimination.

Mourinho lost to Bristol Farmers on purpose just to avoid humiliation against Man City in the Semi Finals. Elite Mentality — Morata (@Nuwaha17) December 20, 2017

The incident is the latest in a series of back and forth jibes between the two clubs as the rivalry between the pair continues to intensify.

Following City's 2-1 triumph at Old Trafford earlier this month, United manager Jose Mourinho let his disdain at the visitors' celebrations known as a scuffle eventuated in the tunnel. However, the FA have decided to take no action over the bust-up which saw the United manager hit on the head with a water bottle and a member of his staff showered in milk, and City coach Mikel Arteta suffering a cut to his forehead.

Manchester City ended up drawing the side that eliminated their rivals, as Bristol City will head to the Etihad Stadium on January 9, before heading to Ashton Gate for the second leg on January 23.