PHOTOS: Nemanja Matic Squeezes Into Red Mini as Lukaku Shows Off Custom Rolls Royce in Training

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Nemanja Matić certainly isn't letting his summer pay rise, that saw him swap west London for Manchester, go to his head after rocking up to training in a Mini Cooper. 

The Serbian was followed by Phil Jones, who was driven in by his wife Kaya Hall in their silver Bentley, and Romelu Lukaku - driving a £230,000 Rolls Royce.

Matić looks doesn't look comfortable in his red Mini and he could well be risking injury, with leg and head room understandably something of a miss for the towering 29-year-old in the little car.

Style and comfort certainly wasn't lacking for United's main man, Lukaku. The summer signing has wasted no time in splashing the cash on a custom Rolls Royce, something he seemed more than happy to show off on his way into training.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday with an evening trip to the King Power Stadium. Following their shock defeat to Bristol City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, United will be looking to return to winning ways and keep up their pressure on Manchester City.

United will then host Burnley and Southampton in their last two games of 2017, with a trip to Goodison Park on the horizon on New Years Day.

