Rafa Benitez Hints That Newcastle Are Close to Signing Young Brazilian Forward

Benitez has admitted this week that they are struggling within the attacking department and are hoping to secure Kenedy from Chelsea on a six-month loan deal.

The Spanish manager admitted this week that he is keen on signing the Brazilian forward and the deal could be completed as early as January. However, this deal will only go through if Chelsea are able to bring in some attacking reinforcements within the next month or so.

Chelsea currently have fairly shallow squad depth, so it is unlikely that Kenedy will leave Stamford Bridge as he currently acts as cover for the first team should any of these players get injured, unless attacking players are brought into the club.

However, if Kenedy is allowed to leave on loan, Benitez has made his feelings very clear for the player.

"We are trying to bring in what we need and he is a player that has energy and because of his age that could be fine for us. But it's still not done, it's a conversation at the moment." said by the former Real Madrid manager.

Newcastle are currently struggling within the league at the moment, sitting 18th within the Premier League. Furthermore, they have only scored 16 goals this season, therefore a rejuvenation of attacking talent is needed - and Kenedy may be Newcastle's man.