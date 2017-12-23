Rampant Man City Break 35-Year-Old Record as They Become 1st PL Team to Score 100 in a Calendar Year

Manchester City have become the first team to score 100-plus goals in a calendar year after beating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero's brace, accompanied by goals from Raheem Sterling and Danilo, saw Pep Guardiola's men take their win streak to 17, also inching closer to the Premier League title.

100 - Manchester City have become the first English team to score 100 top-flight league goals in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982 (106). Superb. pic.twitter.com/FJGpa6u5nw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

Saturday's shellacking of the Cherries have left the Cityzens with a tally of 60 goals this season, having scored 41 during the second half of last season.

The last team to achieve such a feat happen to be Liverpool, who scored 106 times in 1982. Back then, there was no Premier League, so that makes City the first team to do so in the modern-day top flight.

100 - Sergio Aguero's goal was the 100th that he has scored at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City in all competitions. Century. pic.twitter.com/N00PG5WZBS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

Aguero, who became the club's highest-ever scorer this season, was the one to take City to 100, and Danilo's strike left them on 101 for the year.

With two matches left to play in 2017, against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, City may very well eclipse the Reds' tally.

Chelsea's record haul of 103 scored in a single season, meanwhile, also looks to be under threat.