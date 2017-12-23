Rampant Man City Break 35-Year-Old Record as They Become 1st PL Team to Score 100 in a Calendar Year

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Manchester City have become the first team to score 100-plus goals in a calendar year after beating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero's brace, accompanied by goals from Raheem Sterling and Danilo, saw Pep Guardiola's men take their win streak to 17, also inching closer to the Premier League title.

Saturday's shellacking of the Cherries have left the Cityzens with a tally of 60 goals this season, having scored 41 during the second half of last season.

The last team to achieve such a feat happen to be Liverpool, who scored 106 times in 1982. Back then, there was no Premier League, so that makes City the first team to do so in the modern-day top flight.

Aguero, who became the club's highest-ever scorer this season, was the one to take City to 100, and Danilo's strike left them on 101 for the year.

With two matches left to play in 2017, against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, City may very well eclipse the Reds' tally. 

Chelsea's record haul of 103 scored in a single season, meanwhile, also looks to be under threat.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters