Romelu Lukaku in Growing Feud With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over Reported Lack of Respect

There is thought to be bad blood between Manchester United's two main strikers Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who are reportedly struggling to share the same role in Jose Mourinho's squad.

According to the Mirror, summer arrival Lukaku is feeling more and more unhappy at the Old Trafford due to Ibrahimovic's undermining attitude, which is thought to be the reason why he has been struggling to put in good performances in the past few weeks.

It is reported to be a matter of respect: Lukaku reportedly feels that Ibrahimovic does not want to recognise his status as Manchester United's number 9, although the Belgian himself had asked for his blessing when he landed at the Reds.

The former Everton man has joined Mourinho's squad earlier in July on a staggering £75m fee and proved to be worth the financial effort in the opening weeks of the 2017/18 season, bagging 11 goals in ten games.

However, his thirst for goals has decreased as time went by and his decline is thought to coincide with Ibrahimovic's return to the first squad. The Swede picked up a serious injury back in April that kept him out of action for over six months, during which his contract with the Reds expired and he became a free agent.

Ibrahimovic then went on to recover and sign a new deal with Manchester United and returned to play last month.

However, the Mirror claims that his comeback was not as joyful for every member of the Premier League giants, as it is thought that his bossy behaviour towards his Belgium co-striker is proving costly for Lukaku's mood and, therefore, his performances.

The 24-year-old is also thought to be angry at Mourinho and his staff for not intervening in the situation and at his best mate Paul Pogba, who seems to be gradually gravitating towards Ibrahimovic too.

Lastly, Lukaku is also mad at Mino Raiola, who is his and Ibrahimovic's agent, for not stepping into the feud and secretly supporting the Swede's cause.