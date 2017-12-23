Spurs Star Among Players Just One Booking Away From Missing Boxing Day Games

Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho are amongst the several Premier League players who risk missing their Boxing Day encounters if they get a yellow card this weekend.

The trio is part of a list of little less than 30 men who were booked four times this year and cannot afford to get the fifth card and give their managers a headache.

The Christmas period is always a busy one for Premier League sides, who have four matches planned until January 4.

🔶 Players 1 yellow card away from a Christmas break:



✅ Allen

✅ Arter

✅ Dunk

✅ Evans

✅ Fernandinho

✅ Gueye

✅ Herrera

✅ Kane

✅ Kompany

✅ Puncheon

✅ Rojo

✅ Vertonghen

✅ Wimmer

✅ Young



Keep an eye on them today 😉 pic.twitter.com/S6DoDvNXCw — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 23, 2017

Among the names on the list is Tottenham striker Kane, who is the league's second top goalscorer after Mohamed Salah, and mate Jan Vertonghen. Both won't be available for the match against Southampton if they pick up another yellow card on Saturday.

Sane, who proved to be of invaluable help for Pep Guardiola, will have to be careful too during Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.

The same will apply to Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who has four bookings like his teammate Fernandinho.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho will equally need to have a chat with his men before Manchester United's away game with Leicester as Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo all have been shown four yellow cards and risk missing Tuesday's match with Burnley.

The Reds are already facing problems as Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick are all out due to injury and Mourinho has fewer men than ever at his disposal.





Johnny Evans will also have to be careful as West Brom travel to the bet365 Stadium because he could miss his side's fixture against Everton next week.



