'Stop Spreading Sh*t': Isco Hits Out at Spanish Paper After Claims of Him Refusing to Warm Up Emerge

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco lashed out at Spanish paper Diario AS following the publication's claims of him refusing to warm up during Saturday's Clasico after defender Nacho Fernandez was sent on.

The Primera Division's defending champions suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Barcelona, with Dani Carvajal getting sent off for a goal-line handball that resulted in a converted penalty from Lionel Messi.

Zidane had two substitutes - Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale - ready to go on prior to the sending off, but was forced to change plans to fill the void left by Carvajal and had Nacho go on instead.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported that Isco stopped warming up after that, and the story was further reported by AS.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Isco, though, rubbished the accusations via his Twitter account.

He tweeted: "Stop spreading sh*t, my other two team-mates [Asensio and Bale] were [still] going to go on... Since when can you make four substitutions?"

Madrid, meanwhile, look to be well out of the title race. Saturday's loss leaves them 14 points behind leaders Barcelona, and there is the possibility of them struggling to finish the season in the top four, with Sevilla trailing closely behind.

Zidane's men do have a game in hand on Barca, but it might count for absolutely nothing if results don't turn around quickly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters