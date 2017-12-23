Wayne Rooney Praised After Heartwarming £750k Christmas Gesture for Trio of Charities

He's working on rebuilding his marriage after some off-the-field turbulence, but Wayne Rooney's charitable side hasn't been dimmed by his own home life.

The Everton star has made the headlines this weekend for all the right reasons after he chose to donate a whopping £750,000 to three charities - split into three £250,000 cheques - that are near and dear to his heart.

The Daily Mail reported that Rooney had handed over the amazingly generous fees to Claire House, Alder Hey children's hospital and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children to help the trio provide care, support and other services throughout the festive period and into next year.

Wayne Rooney has donated £750,000 pounds to Claire House Children’s Hospice, Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the NSPCC offices in Liverpool.



Rooney was part of the Everton senior squad which visited the Liverpool-based Alder Hey hospital as part of the club's Christmas community work on Friday.

The 32-year-old forward is a patron of the children's hospital and has carried out plenty of charitable work with them ever since his wife Coleen's sister Rosie died from a rare brain condition four years ago.

In a statement posted by the Daily Mail, Rooney gave a brief reasoning behind why he had made the whopping donations.

He said: "There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks. Monday night was one of those occasions. Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family.

"As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can."

Footballers are often maligned for their terrible behaviour away from the field, whether it be infidelity, drinking problems or other things that society frowns upon.

It should be recognised, then, when someone like Rooney does a good dead and, particularly around this time of year, donations like the ex-England captain's go a long way to keeping these charities afloat.

