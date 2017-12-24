Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spot Man Utd Pair Arguing Just Moments Before Maguire Equaliser

Some viewers noticed an on-field argument between Ander Herrera and Phil Jones during Manchester United's game with Leicester on Saturday evening.

The pair got into a heated debate after Chris Smalling pulled up injured in the dying embers of the game, with Herrera supposedly refusing instructions from Jones to fill in at right-back.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Spaniard was brought on as a second half substitute to try and bring some defensive assurance to the team, but he did not make the desired impact in helping to close the game out.

Herrera was also spotted arguing with Romelu Lukaku earlier in the match, and fans on social media have heavily criticised last year's Player of the Season whilst championing Jones for his efforts in trying to display leadership.

Just got back from Leicester. Interesting observation from Neville to suggest Herrera refused to play at right-back. Definite effort made to reshuffle the defence but, as Mourinho said, they didn't. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 24, 2017

Harry Maguire's last gasp equaliser came from a cross from Marc Albrighton on the left hand side and might well have been prevented had there been some more consideration of the situation.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all missed gilt-edged chances to put United out of sight, but the game finished 2-2 despite Leicester being down to 10 men - United are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and surely won't be able to catch their rivals for the title.

