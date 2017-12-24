Liverpool Confirm Skipper Jordan Henderson Is Ruled Out of Boxing Day Clash With Swansea

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson for their Boxing Day game with Swansea after he sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

The England international received treatment on the pitch from club medics after just 10 minutes of Friday's game at the Emirates Stadium, and was withdrawn and replaced by James Milner who took on the armband for the rest of the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp is said to be concerned about the extent of the injury, and Sky Sports report that he could miss a large chunk of the club's busy festive period.

The Reds host Swansea on Tuesday, and then take on Leicester before travelling to Burnley on New Year's Day, and Henderson could be set to miss them all.

The club have failed to provide an official return date for the player, and will be hoping for a swift recovery as the games come thick and fast.

Klopp said via a statement on the club's official website: "The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out. That makes it even worse, the feeling of [the result at Arsenal], because so far we were really OK with this kind of injury and now it happened in the middle of the [busy] period, or whatever.

"[It’s] not too cool but I heard nobody else [is injured], a few knocks as it always is, but they should be OK again. That’s the situation."

Liverpool dropped two more points against the Gunners on Friday after going 2-0 up - it was thanks to Roberto Firmino that they were able to salvage a 3-3 draw in the end.

